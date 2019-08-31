Public warned of possible measles exposure in Pennsylvania

FILE – This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio. On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, the first U.S. government report on mumps in migrant detention facilities say the virus has spread through 57 facilities in 19 states since September with new cases continuing as detainees are taken into custody or transferred. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health authorities are warning the public about possible measles exposure at a number of Pennsylvania locations over the past week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says people may have been exposed to measles between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 in York County and Hershey.

Health officials say a patient in WellSpan York Hospital has a confirmed case of measles, which can be highly contagious.

The hospital is notifying patients, staff and visitors who were in either the hospital or WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center.

Officials say the risk of getting measles is minimal for anyone properly immunized against the disease.