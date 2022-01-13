PSP reports over $72 million in illegal drugs seized in 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released their 2021 yearly drug seizure totals, seizing more than $72 million in illegal drugs.

PSP seized a total of $72,004,713 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs through 2021. In the fourth quarter of the year, PSP reports over $9 million worth of illegal drugs, which is down from $15 million from their 2020 report.

Below is a breakdown of what drugs were seized, the total of drugs seized, and the total value of the drugs seized.

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 986.24 lbs. $21,697,280 Crack Cocaine 14.9 lbs. $238,400 Heroin 55.96 lbs. $1,902,640 Fentanyl 551.68 lbs. $8,826,880 LSD 2,415 doses $48,300 Marijuana THC – Liquid 1,160.79 pints $7,777,293 Marijuana THC – Solid 508.19 lbs. $2,540,950 Marijuana Plants 952 plants $157,080 Processed Marijuana 4,968.65 lbs. $14,905,950 Methamphetamines 733.65 lbs. $7,336,500 MDMA – Ecstasy 5.67 lbs. $18,711 MDMA – Pills 7,353 pills $110,295 Other Narcotics 127.95 lbs. $255,909 Other Narcotics (Pills) 247,541 pills $6,188,525 Total Value $72,004,713

State Police have also collected 3,484 pounds of prescription medication with their drug take-back program. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations in Pennsylvania, which allows a safe way to dispose of unneeded or unused prescriptions. For more information, visit PSP website for drug-take-back locations.