PSP reports over $72 million in illegal drugs seized in 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released their 2021 yearly drug seizure totals, seizing more than $72 million in illegal drugs.
PSP seized a total of $72,004,713 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs through 2021. In the fourth quarter of the year, PSP reports over $9 million worth of illegal drugs, which is down from $15 million from their 2020 report.
Below is a breakdown of what drugs were seized, the total of drugs seized, and the total value of the drugs seized.
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|986.24 lbs.
|$21,697,280
|Crack Cocaine
|14.9 lbs.
|$238,400
|Heroin
|55.96 lbs.
|$1,902,640
|Fentanyl
|551.68 lbs.
|$8,826,880
|LSD
|2,415 doses
|$48,300
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|1,160.79 pints
|$7,777,293
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|508.19 lbs.
|$2,540,950
|Marijuana Plants
|952 plants
|$157,080
|Processed Marijuana
|4,968.65 lbs.
|$14,905,950
|Methamphetamines
|733.65 lbs.
|$7,336,500
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|5.67 lbs.
|$18,711
|MDMA – Pills
|7,353 pills
|$110,295
|Other Narcotics
|127.95 lbs.
|$255,909
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|247,541 pills
|$6,188,525
|Total Value
|$72,004,713
State Police have also collected 3,484 pounds of prescription medication with their drug take-back program. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations in Pennsylvania, which allows a safe way to dispose of unneeded or unused prescriptions. For more information, visit PSP website for drug-take-back locations.