PSP, Luzerne County DA announce new effort to identify baby found in landfill in 1980

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop P Criminal Investigation Unit and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce have announced a partnership with Othram Inc., for access to their DNA testing to investigate a 42-year-old cold case.

Details about this new collaboration were released Wednesday, at 2:00 p.m. at a press conference held at PSP Troop P Headquarters.

State police say they continue to investigate the 1980 cold case involving the murder of a baby boy John Doe who was found on August 6, 1980, at the Westside Landfill in Larksville Borough.

“With the advancements in technology over the years, the Pennsylvania State Police continue to look for new ways to support older cases,” said Major Jeremy Richard, PSP Acting Deputy Commissioner of Operations. “We are hopeful that technological advancements combined with public support will generate leads and a conclusion for this case.”









Troopers say the Criminal Investigation Unit at Troop P began its investigation on Aug. 6, 1980, after an employee of the now-closed West Side Landfill discovered the infant’s body within the mounds of garbage dumped from local waste haulers.

An autopsy determined the full-term, white, male infant had died within two hours of birth due to immediate neglect. A second forensic opinion in 2000 said that the infant may have lived for several days. Baby John Doe is listed as Unidentified Person 15765 (UP-15765) in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS).









According to law enforcement, the initial investigation failed to find any leads on the Baby Doe’s birth mother. However, with the advancements in technology over the years, Baby Doe’s remains were exhumed on September 26, 2016, with other Luzerne County unidentified homicide victims. The exhumations were part of a team effort between the PSP, the Luzerne County DA, and the Luzerne County Coroner.

State police say Baby Doe was examined by the University of South Florida Anthropology Unit, in which samples of the baby’s DNA were secured for testing.

PSP says they are working with the Luzerne County District Attorney to partner with Othram for advanced DNA testing to develop a genetic profile of Baby Doe, which may identify the infant’s biological parents, siblings or other relatives.

“Our office is greatly looking forward to working with the State Police and Othram in pursuing this more than 40-year-old investigation,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce. “Hopefully, new technology leads us to this infant victim’s identity and answers to this riddle. On a larger scale, we hope this work emphasizes our desire to pursue cases until justice is served. Bringing justice upon perpetrators, and some measure of closure to victims’ families is our primary responsibility and a responsibility we’d never abandon.”

PSP is encouraging the public or anyone that may have any information to submit tips on the case through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.