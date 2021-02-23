PSEA responds to standardized testing guidelines

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Education released new standardized testing guidelines Monday, but the Pennsylvania State Education Association said more needs to be done.

The association doesn’t agree with some of those guidelines and is disappointed that a waiver to the standardized testing requirements isn’t being offered this year.

The association instead feels that waiver would allow schools to focus on learning recovery and that students have lost too much classroom instruction already, adding that standardized testing would hinder those efforts.

The association however does agree with the Pennsylvania state education department’s plan to extend the annual testing window through September 2021, which will help them prepare for the federal testing requirements and accommodate students.

“What’s really important about this decision is that educators and students can finish out the rest of the 2020-21 school year focused on teaching and learning. that’s what’s really important here, rather than losing vital classroom days to testing this spring. We can focus on everyone being in the classroom doing the best we can and making sure that we’re meeting the needs of students,” assistant director of communication, PSEA, Chris Lilienthal said.

With this plan in place school districts will have the option on whether they want to administer these tests in April – or delay testing to September.