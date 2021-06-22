Proud to be an American: Where to see fireworks this 4th of July

Central Pa. (WTAJ)– This 4th of July marks 245 years since America declared independence from Great Britain.

July 2nd, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was written, but it took two days for revisions making July 4th the official day when the original 13 colonies declared their independence.

As part of yearly celebrations, fireworks are set off all over the country. Here are some events locally that will be showcasing their own firework displays.

Blair County-Delgrosso’s Amusement Park Summer Thunder

If you’re thinking about staying in for the fireworks you don’t have to miss out! WTAJ will be live at DelGrosso’s with a 4th of July TV Special that viewers can also watch right from the website beginning at 9:00 p.m. with fireworks to start at 10 p.m.

Laguna Splash will be closed at 7 p.m. with food stands in the waterpark staying open till 10 p.m.

Delgrosso’s park rides and food stands will be open till 11 p.m. Rides will be closed during the fireworks show.

Traffic patterns will change at 10:30 p.m. for the fireworks show.

For more information on the Delgrosso’s fireworks visit their website.

Blair County- Red, White and Blue “3rd of July” Party

“3rd of July” will take place at the Blue Knob Clubhouse from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m and is sponsored by City Beverage.

Admission is free and there will be a small fireworks display.

or the celebration, Blue Knob Clubhouse BBQ meal special includes a half rack of ribs, half-pound of chicken, and two sides for $24.

Live music performance by “Stainless 80s Metal Madness”.

For more information on this event, visit Blue Knob Clubhouse’s Facebook page.

Blair County- Altoona Curve’s Curvestock

Image is the Altoona Curve logo

July 3, Peoples Natural Gas field there will be a festival to celebrate Independence Day with live music performances as well as a firework show to end the night

The festival runs from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and are for sale on their website to be purchased while season ticket holders are already granted admission.

A fee of $3 will be for parking in the parking garage while VIP will be $4 while season ticket holders will receive a complimentary pass.

For more information on this event, visit the Altoona Curve’s website.

Centre County- Central Pa. 4th Fest

People watch as fireworks light up the sky VIA Getty Images

The annual Central Pa. 4th Fest returns this year along with a whole day of activities to do.

Annual Firecracker 4k and 4-mile race kicks off the festival from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Live music at University Wine Company performed by the Rockin Rockers from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks at the State College Spikes ballpark after the game.

For more information on this festival visit Central Pa.’s 4th Fest website.

Somerset County- Seven Springs 4th of July Fireworks

Fireworks

The Seven Springs 4th of July festival will be all weekend July 2 to July 4th will have live music, pony rides and a beach volleyball tournament.

Pony rides will be offered for kids July 3 and July 4 from 11p.m. to 3 p.m. with each ride costing $10.

Live music all weekend performed by Juan Vasquez, Walk of Shame, DJ Jan Jursa and the band Jukebox at the Foggy Goggle Concert series.

Gates open at 5p.m. for the fireworks show and there will be a $20 parking fee. Firework show sponsored by Zambelli Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

For more information on this festival visit Seven Springs Mountain Resort’s website.

Huntingdon County- Fireworks Swim

Image is the flyer from the Isett Community Swimming Pool

The Isett Community pool located at Penn Street will be hosting a “fireworks swim”.

The event will be on July 3 and will start at 7 p.m. and finish at 10 p.m. or whenever they run out of fireworks.

Tickets are $5 and are only able to be purchased at the pool

For more information visit their Facebook page.

Bedford County- 4th of July Celebration

4th of July celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Fort Bedford Riverfront Park and will be open to all guests.

A firework performance will begin at dark.

There will be a cornhole tournament hosted by Olde Bedford Brewing Company at 5:30 p.m.

Food and live music performance by the band Fully Loaded at 6 p.m.

For more information on this event visit their Facebook page.