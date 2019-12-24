Prosecutors: Funeral home director stole pre-paid funds

The former director of a Pennsylvania funeral home allegedly stole nearly $900,000 from customers who thought they were pre-paying for the burial of family members.

William O’Leary, of Upper Darby, allegedly took the money over a period of several years while he ran the O’Leary Funeral Home in Springfield.

His live-in girlfriend, Mary Alice Kelly, who once worked at the funeral home, was also charged in the scheme. Authorities say O’Leary hid his thefts by forging bank documents, including faked signatures of bank employees.

It’s not known if O’Leary or Kelly have retained attorneys.