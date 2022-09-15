HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) in July was charged with a DUI and stated that he wouldn’t seek reelection. Now he’s drawing on that experience and proposing a new bill.

“Following my June auto accident and subsequent treatment that I voluntarily sought, I reflected on things that would have aided me in my own struggles, and this legislative idea came to mind,” Dowling said.

The proposal would create a system of self-exclusion similar to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s self-exclusion list for problem gamblers.

Self-exclusion is a process that would allow a person to request to be excluded from the ability to purchase alcohol from any Fine Wine and Good Spirits store or any other establishment that possesses a valid liquor license within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“Under the bill, self-exclusion would remain in effect for five years or until the self-excluded person requests removal from the PLCB’s self-exclusion list,” Dowling said. “A person could also renew their self-exclusion when their period expires.”

A person would not be permitted to place another person on the self-exclusion list. Placement on the list is entirely voluntary and must be done by the individual seeking exclusion. Self-exclusion could not be court-ordered nor could it be a condition of any plea deal. Self-exclusion would not be taken into consideration by the courts for any purpose.

“I believe this legislation would be an additional tool for those suffering from alcohol abuse disorder and will save lives across the Commonwealth,” Dowling said.

House Bill 2811 has been referred to the House Liquor Control Committee for consideration.