(WHTM) — State lawmakers gathered in the Rotunda of the State Capitol on Friday to sign the proclamation honoring William Penn.

The proclamation showcases his quotes and vision for the state. William Penn predicted Pennsylvania would be the seed of the nation, and lawmakers want people to remember him when leading the state.

“I would encourage each and every one of us to read the Pennsylvania constitution. And for the people in the executive branch, legislative branch, and judicial branch, I would encourage you to follow the constitution, State Representative Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon County) said.

King Charles II gave William Penn the charter for Pennyslvania’s land in 1681.