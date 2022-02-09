Prizes offered to best photos that showcase PA’s water ecosystems

This July 26, 2019 photo provided by The Nature Conservancy shows two people fishing in the mist and fog over the Clinch River as seen from the Clinch Riverwalk on Sugar Hill property in St. Paul, Va. The Cumberland Forest Project protects 253,000 acres of Appalachian forest in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia and is one of TNC’s largest-ever conservation efforts in the eastern United States. (Travis Dove/The Nature Conservancy via AP)

(WTAJ) — In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) announced its 2022 photo contest themed “clean water and forested ecosystems.”

Whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer, the PPFF wants you to showcase your best photos that emphasize this year’s theme. Gift cards of up to $75 will be offered to the top three winners of each of their categories.

The categories include:

Water is life

Caught in the rain

Raindrop to river

Reflections

Forests

Young photographers (ages 12 to 17)

All photos must be taken in a Pennsylvania state park or state forest, and entries must be emailed to the PPFF via email at photocontest@paparksandforests.org by noon on Sept. 30. A maximum of three photos may be entered into any one category.

Each submission must be in .jpg form and be identified with your name, the category entered and the state park/forest in which the photo was taken. (Ex: johnsmith.reflections.princegallitzin.jpg). Also include your name, address, phone number and email address in the email. If a person is visible in the picture, their name and contact information should be included, too.

For a full list of rules, click here to view the PPFF’s PDF document.

PPFF began as a statewide nonprofit organization to provide a voice for the Commonwealth’s 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest land, according to their website. Their vision is to advocate to sustain and enhance the parks and forests.

The Clean Water Act was enacted in 1948 to establish the basic structure for regulating discharges of pollutants into the waters of the U.S. and regulating quality standards for surface waters, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. However, it was significantly reorganized and expanded in 1972.