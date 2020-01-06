Priest removed after taking photos of high school wrestlers

A Roman Catholic priest in Pennsylvania has been removed from ministry after he was allegedly seen taking photos of high school wrestlers from behind without their knowledge.

The Diocese of Allentown says Monsignor Thomas Derzack was seen taking photos of wrestlers waiting to compete in a tournament Dec. 27 at Bethlehem Catholic High School.

Officials say a spectator told a police officer providing security of suspicious behavior.

The officer had Derzack delete the images and leave the event.

The diocese said in a statement that Derzack has been barred from diocesan school events and school property.