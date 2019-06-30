Pride parade begins in New York City

Marchers participate in the Queer Liberation March in New York, Sunday, June 30, 2019. New York is throwing a massive LGBTQ Pride march as other cities including San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle also host parades commemorating the 50th anniversary of the clash between police and gay bar patrons that sparked the modern gay rights movement. The organizers of the smaller Queer Liberation March say the larger Pride event has become too commercialized and too heavily policed. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is throwing a massive LGBTQ Pride march as other cities including San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle also host parades commemorating the 50th anniversary of the clash between police and gay bar patrons that sparked the modern gay rights movement.

Thousands of people packed onto Fifth Avenue in Manhattan as the march started. Major leaders of the march included community groups, major corporations and cast members from FX’s “Pose.”

Revelers dressed in rainbow-colored clothing waved flags and signs as the parade got underway.

Some people climbed up on street lamp posts or were on people’s shoulders to get a better view of the parade.

Twenty-nine-year-old Alyssa Christianson, who lives in New York, says she’s been to the Pride parade before, but this is the first year she dressed up. She turned a Pride flag into a cape.

Christianson loves coming to the parade because she says “everybody’s happy and everybody’s excited.”

Security was tight with police officers stationed throughout the route.

Organizers say they expect 150,000 people to march as hundreds of thousands more line the streets.