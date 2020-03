President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Washington, to attend a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – President Trump is set to host his first town hall of 2020 in Scranton.

According to a press release, The Fox news channel will host and moderate the town hall live Thursday, March 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will take place at the Scranton Cultural Center.

The event is currently sold out but, Fox will replay the town hall between 11 p.m. and midnight Thursday.