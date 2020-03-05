SCRANTON, Pa. (WBRE) — President Trump comes to Scranton Thursday evening, the hometown of Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump carried PA in 2016, which shocked many political observers since the Keystone State is traditionally a Democrat stronghold.

President Trump knows the key role that Pennsylvania can play in the 2020 election. He visited during his 2016 campaign and GOP leaders think he can capture the state again.

“You’re going to see actually a bigger turnout coming out for Donald Trump. The President is going to have a higher turnout in Northeastern Pennsylvania in Luzerne County than in 2016.” Justin Behrens- Chairman, Luzerne Co. Republican Party



Trump turned Luzerne County, which is a blue county, red in 2016. The GOP is working to keep it red and turn other counties the same color.

Democrat party leaders insist that 2020 is not going to be a repeat of 2016.