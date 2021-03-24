President Biden to visit Pittsburgh to discuss economy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) —President Joe Biden will be visiting Pittsburgh March 31 to deliver remarks on his economic vision for the future, according to the White House.

Biden also plans to discuss his administration’s plan to “Build Back Better for the American people.” This is his first visit to Pittsburgh since taking office. The exact time and location for the event have not yet been released.

President Biden’s remarks will include discussing his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we receive more information about this event.