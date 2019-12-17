1  of  19
Closings & Delays
Bellefonte Playschool Bigler Head Start Blacklick Valley School District Clearfield Head Start Coalport Head Start CPI - Bellefonte Head Start DuBois Head Start Frostburg State University Grampian Head Start Houtzdale Head Start Huntingdon Head Start Martin's Barber School Matternville Head Start Mount Union Head Start Penn State Federal Credit Union Philipsburg Head Start Punxsutawney Memorial Library Snow Shoe Head Start Wingate Head Start

Pranksters charged after home, 2 cars covered in cheese

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GIRARD, ERIE CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and two teenage boys who allegedly covered two cars and home with cheese slices are facing disorderly conduct charges.

Pennsylvania state police say the prank occurred in Girard early Saturday. But it’s not clear what motivated it.

The names of the three suspects, a 17-year-old Girard boy and two Lake City residents, ages 17 and 18, have not been released.

Authorities say they admitted their involvement in the prank. It’s not clear if anyone was in the home at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss