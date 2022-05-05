(WTAJ) — PPL Electric customers will see an increase in prices starting June 1.

The new prices will be 12.366¢/kWh for residential customers (up from 8.941¢/kWh) and 11.695¢/kWh for small business customers (up from 9.675¢/kWh).

PPL said this increase is due to several ongoing market conditions, including the rising cost of energy supply sources, inflation and other global economic events.

“PPL Electric Utilities delivers electricity to customers, but we don’t own the power plants where that electricity is generated,” Regional Affairs Director Tracie Witter said. “Our customers in Pa have the option to shop for their electric and we encourage them to do so by going to PAPowerswitch.com which is managed by the PA Public Utilities Commission.”

Customers can also learn about bill assistance by visiting PPL’s website or by calling 1-800-342-5775.