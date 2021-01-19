Power equipment, tools worth thousands stolen from Mount Pleasant garage

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary from a garage in Hempfield Township where tools worth thousands of dollars were stolen.

The incident reportedly occurred at 1001 Technology Drive on November 26 when a security camera captured footage of a black pickup truck with two white males inside pulling up to the garage door. The two unidentified individuals opened the garage door and pulled their truck into the facility.

While inside, they reportedly stole multiple pieces of power equipment and tools valued between $8,000 and $10,000. 15 minutes later, the two individuals in the truck were filmed exiting the garage and fled in an unknown direction.

A total of 16 items were stolen from the garage:

STIHL BR8OCX BACKPACK BLOWER

ECHO 225 WEED WACKER

ECHO HC-2020 POWER HEDGE TRIMMER

LINCOLN MIG WELDER

WELDING HELMET

B DECK BLACK AND DECKER CIRCULAR SAW

DEWALT SAW DCS388

RYOBI PRESSURE WASHER

RYOBI IMPACT/HAMMER DRILL

64 SET TOOL KIT

ECHO PB-2520 BLOWER

3M HOMELITE HANDHELD BLOWER

FORD F250 ALUMINUM RIM

DEWALT ANGLE GRINDER

RYOBI CHAINSAW

3500LB BADLAND WINCH

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Greensburg at (724) 832-3288.