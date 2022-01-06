PennDOT: Potential fines for residents who shovel snow onto roadways

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT is reminding residents to keep shoveled or plowed snow off of state-owned roadways or face a hefty fine.

Under state law, Pennsylvania citizens are required to maintain their property in ways that would avoid potential hazards on roads. Shoveling snow onto roadways can increase the potential for crashes and property owners could be held liable.

Those who are found to have obstructed highway lanes and drainage facilities with snow and ice could be fined upwards of several hundreds of dollars, according to the department of transportation.

With winter weather finally arriving across the keystone state, maintaining safe and passable roadways remains a high priority for state transportation leaders.

The following guidelines should be followed when removing snow from properties near roadways:

• Snow should be shoveled or plowed to the right side of the driveway as you are facing the intersecting roadway. By piling the snow away from the oncoming direction of the snowplows, the snow will not be pushed back onto the driveway.

Plowing your driveway of snow diagram. Provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. www.penndot.gov.

• Eliminate snow piles at the property entrance whenever possible. High accumulations of snow can obstruct the vision of motorists, posing a safety hazard.

Additional winter tips and information can be found on PennDOT’s website.