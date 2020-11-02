Possible job cuts announced at Pennsylvania universities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Faculty union officials say more than 80 tenured and tenure-track faculty members at a western Pennsylvania university have been told they may lose their jobs at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, part of more than 100 possible job cuts at five universities in the commonwealth.

Faculty union officials said retrenchment letters, or furlough letters, were sent to 81 faculty members at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and 21 at Edinboro University.

“Not only are faculty cuts a blow to the professors themselves, but, by extension, layoffs take opportunities away from students,” said Dr. Jamie Martin, president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, the union representing State System faculty and coaches. “Retrenchment is devastating at any time, but these letters are threatening to take away livelihoods and healthcare in the middle of a global pandemic.”

Also receiving letters were six members at Cheyney University, three at Mansfield University and two at Lock Haven University