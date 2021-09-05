Police: Wrong-way crash in tunnel critically injures 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A wrong-way driver collided head-on with another car in a western Pennsylvania tunnel, critically injuring the other driver, police said.

State police in Pittsburgh said the vehicle entered Route 1376 traveling west in the eastbound lanes shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The car entered the Fort Pitt tunnel under Mount Washington, still traveling in the wrong direction, and collided head-on with another car, police said.

The 36-year-old driver of the other car was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition with multiple injuries. The other 21-year-old driver was uninjured, police said.

