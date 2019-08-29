Police: Woman impersonated police, tried to arrest someone

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were called about a suspicious person posing as a police officer which led to the arrest of Debra Williams later that day.

On August 28, just after 10 a.m. the police responded to the call and report that the woman, later identified as Williams, pulled in front of another car with her hazard lights flashing.

Williams got out of her Range Rover while waving a badge, similar to that of a cop’s bage, and told the victim they were under arrest for running a stop sign.

When they reportedly asked to see more identification, Williams left the scene.

Police say they found Williams and took her into custody around 3:15 p.m. the same day. She’s being charged with Impersonating a Public Servant.