PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four people were shot Wednesday night as they walked to a prom party in the Mantua neighborhood, according to Philadelphia police.

WPVI-TV reports that just after 7 p.m. surveillance video captured a gunman who was reportedly on a bike when he fired the gunshots. The suspect is described as wearing all black clothing and a white mask over his face.

Police say the victims include a 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, her 34-year-old mother and a 60-year-old man.

The 19-year-old man remains in critical condition. The other three victims are expected to survive their injuries.

“We know at least nine shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. We found nine spent shell casings on the sidewalk and some on the front lawn of a property in the 3500 block of Fairmount,” said Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The suspect has not been arrested and police did not give a motive for the shootings.