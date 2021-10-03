Police: Two antique brass registers valued at 10k stolen from Westmoreland County residence

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a theft of a residence at the 200 block of Cloverleaf Drive in Westmoreland County where two antique brass cash registers and other items were stolen.

The theft happened sometime between Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. to Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. in Salem Township state police say. The suspects entered the residence and stole two brass registers that have a monetary value of $10,000 total along with other various items.

The theft is under current investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police of Kiski Valley and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (724)-697-5780.