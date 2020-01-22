Police: Teen high on drugs when she led cops on chase

GILPIN, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania believe a 14-year-old was high on drugs when she took her mother’s car with four other teens, led officers on a chase and crashed.

Gilpin Police Chief Chris Fabec told The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review he pursued the vehicle as it weaved through traffic in no-passing zones at speeds up to 70 miles per hour early Monday.

The car veered off the road, went down an incline and stopped in a wooded area.

No one was injured. The driver faces juvenile charges including reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

The chief did not say what kind of drugs.