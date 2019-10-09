Police serving warrant uncover suspected cockfighting ring

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police serving a warrant at a Philadelphia home unexpectedly found more than three dozen roosters that authorities believe were used for cockfighting.

The 43 roosters were discovered around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Most of them were in several cages in an upstairs room, while other roosters were found in the basement of a neighboring home.

Felix Valentin was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Authorities say the warrant that was being served at the first home involved an unrelated matter, but further details about it were not disclosed.