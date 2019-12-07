Police seek “extremely dangerous” suspect in theater slaying

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police are seeking what they call an “extremely dangerous” suspect in the shooting that killed a man and wounded a female bystander in a Pennsylvania movie theater.

West Manchester Township’s police chief told reporters Friday that 20-year-old Anu-Malik Lee Johnson ”was the shooter” who killed 22-year-old Andre White Jr. on Monday night at Regal Cinemas 13.

Johnson is charged in York County with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Nineteen-year-old Jalen Luis Bellaflores is charged with homicide and conspiracy. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Johnson; a listed number for him couldn’t be found Saturday.