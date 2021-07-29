Police search for missing non-verbal juvenile of Indiana County

(WTAJ)– Police are searching for 5-year-old, non-verbal juvenile Lenny Hatinda of White Township, located in Indiana, Pa, after police say he left his home earlier in the evening of Wednesday, July 28, and has not returned since then.

Hatinda is described to be about 3ft tall and weighs about 45 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue/green tie-dye pajama shirt and bottoms with cartoon characters on them. He also was reported to not be wearing any shoes.

According to police, Hatinda was last seen walking in the area of Country Meadows Lane of Indiana, Pa. at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Multiple Pennsylvania State Police including Aviation Patrol Unit are assisting with a search team in the search.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lenny Hatinda to immediately contact 911.