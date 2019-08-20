Police say 6-year-old playing with matches started fire

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a boy playing with matches in a laundry room caused a fire over the weekend that injured two firefighters and displaced dozens of people.

Police said Monday the 6-year-old admitted he started the fire in an apartment building in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

The boy wasn’t identified and isn’t expected to face any criminal charges.

The Red Cross is helping some of the roughly 70 people who weren’t able to return to their homes after the Saturday afternoon blaze.

One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation, while the other firefighter’s injury wasn’t specified.