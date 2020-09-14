Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting, crews clean damage by protestors

LANCASTER, PA. (WHTM) — An autopsy is scheduled for Monday for the man killed in a police-involved shooting in Lancaster.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police released body camera footage hours after the incident.

In the footage, you see 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz cursing, running out of a house with a knife over his head and charging at the police.

You see the officer run away and then shoot.

Munoz was shot several times.

Officers were initially called to Laurel Street Sunday afternoon for a domestic disturbance.

The caller said her brother was being aggressive with her mother.

More than 100 people protested in the city last night. Crews have spent the morning cleaning up glass, bottles & bricks scattered across the streets. The #Lancaster Police Station has a broken door and window pic.twitter.com/SZgTS9q0x8 — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, protesters soon showed up outside the police department, and things quickly turned south.

Police say they had to use a chemical agent to disperse the crowd, after a group of more than 100 people was moving up the station’s access ramp.

The department said it did warn the crowd about a chemical agent being used.

Glass bottles, rocks, bricks and gallon jugs were thrown, breaking the station’s windows and the front door, and damaging a county vehicle parked out front.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams is now investigating.

“A police-involved shooting has significant impact on a community, as we are seeing with the large number of individuals gathering in the streets,” said Adams. “However, I am asking that all reaction be tempered as the investigation is ongoing.”

The police chief says his department is also taking action.

“While they’re conducting the criminal investigation, we’re going to be conducting our administrative personnel investigation to make sure that policy and training and use of force was properly followed,” said Lancaster Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace released a statement on Twitter, saying in part, “This has been a heartbreaking day for our city. I grieve for the loss of life and know that there are more questions to be answered as the investigation continues.”

The officer has been placed on leave.

“Any loss of life, regardless of how it happens is devastating,” said Berkihiser. “It’s devastating for everybody involved. It’s devastating for a police department, the families and our community.”

Neighboring businesses and the post office across the street from the police station were also damaged by protestors.