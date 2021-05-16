Police probing deaths of man, woman in Pennsylvania home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Pennsylvania home.
Swatara Township police said officers were called to the home just before midnight Friday on “a report of a domestic incident.” Officers who forced their way into the home found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, and police said “neither survived.”
Police said investigators had determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The names of the two people were being withheld pending notification of their families, police said.
