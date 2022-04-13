WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania woman had bail denied after police showed up to arrest her on new charges after giving teens booze and weed to steal an ATV, state police reported.

Tina Rose, 41, is facing charges after police said she was involved in a stolen ATV Friday, April 9. According to court documents, Rose was drinking and smoking weed in her car while driving three teens to a home in Derry Township.

Police said she gave the teenagers, whose ages were not released, alcohol and marijuana. She then had the teens push an ATV from the property of a home. Once far enough from the home, they said she loaded the ATV onto a trailer attached to her Jeep and drove away.

When questioned, Rose gave police the location where the ATV was and they were able to find it. Police said Rose also told them about the teens but failed to tell them that a third teenager was in her basement.

It was also noted that another victim called police the next day, April 10, about two stolen Go-Karts and police discovered the ATV wasn’t the only time Rose has done this with teenagers.

Rose was in court April 11 for a preliminary hearing on charges including giving false statements. Police then arrested Rose for this new incident, resulting in the judge revoking her bail.

Rose was placed in Westmoreland County Prison on new charges of theft, reckless endangerment of others, corruption of minors, and more.