Police: Officer wounded suspect who aimed weapon

Regional News

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania police officer shot and wounded a man after the suspect allegedly pointed a weapon at officers.

Police say two York officers were called to investigate a trespassing report shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect walked away from the officers, but they allege he then pointed a weapon at them. One officer fired but missed the suspect.

After a short foot pursuit, officers again found the man in the rear of the York County Convention Center.

An officer fired and hit the man in the leg. He was taken to York Hospital for treatment of injuries not deemed life-threatening.

Police say a black BB gun that resembled a semi-automatic pistol was recovered at the scene.

