Police: Officer, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

Regional News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say that an officer and his estranged wife were found dead inside a home and that they are investigating it as a murder-suicide.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says couple’s 17-year-old daughter called police to check on her parents after she could not reach one of them. They also have an 11-year-old son.

The victim, 36-year-old Evelyse Rodriguez, was found in a dining room with gunshot wounds. The officer, 39-year-old Jose Rodriguez, was found in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Ross says the 11-year veteran had been supposed to work Sunday night but didn’t show up. He calls it “a very tragic and sad day for us.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss