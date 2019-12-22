Police: Officer shot, killed man who fired during foot chase

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gun Shots_police_1551978833131.jpg.jpg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania say an officer shot and killed a man after officials say he opened fire with a gun during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County police say Wilkinsburg officers were dispatched to an intersection just after 1 a.m. Sunday after a report of a man threatening another person with a gun. They say the man fled, but after a brief pursuit he turned and fired a handgun at one of the officers.

Police say the officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man wasn’t immediately released. Allegheny County police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss