Police: Officer shot, killed man who fired during foot chase

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania say an officer shot and killed a man after officials say he opened fire with a gun during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County police say Wilkinsburg officers were dispatched to an intersection just after 1 a.m. Sunday after a report of a man threatening another person with a gun. They say the man fled, but after a brief pursuit he turned and fired a handgun at one of the officers.

Police say the officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man wasn’t immediately released. Allegheny County police are investigating.