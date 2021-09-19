Police: Officer shot, killed man after 4 stabbed

HILLSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A local police officer in western Pennsylvania shot and killed a man who had stabbed four people, including another local officer, authorities said.

State police in Lawrence County say troopers were called shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to investigate a reported stabbing in Mahoning Township to which several local police departments had earlier responded.

Police say the local officers found a man “armed with a cutting instrument” who was alleged to be responsible for stabbing three people shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. They said the man then “proceeded to assault and injure a local police officer with the cutting instrument.”

Police said another local police officer fired, hitting 34-year-old Christopher Rush of New Castle, who died. Police said those injured included the 24-year-old officer, a 15-year-old youth and two Ohio men, a 61-year-old man from Struthers and a 37-year-old man from Youngstown. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

State police are investigating. Authorities did not identify the officers involved or their departments.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Saturday was slated to be the Mahoning Sportsmans Association’s annual field day. According to an online flier, festivities were to begin with a kids carnival at 11 a.m. and ending with bands and fireworks at 10 p.m.