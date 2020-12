CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lock Haven police are currently investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy in the city.

Police responded to the 600 block of East Bald Eagle Street on Monday afternoon where a deceased juvenile male was located inside the residence.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

