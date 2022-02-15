Police investigating an attempted robbery at an Indiana county Walmart

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are investigating an attempted retail theft at a Walmart in Indiana county after over $700 worth of items were nearly stolen.

Indiana county police released surveillance images of a white male who attempted to steal two television and miscellaneous hardware worth $710.21.

According to police, the attempted theft happened at the Walmart in White Township around 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 before a Walmart employee stopped the suspect and he left the merchandise behind.

The suspect then fled the scene in a two-tone green and white Ford Escape believed to be manufactured between 2005-07. The vehicle appears to be damaged on the driver’s side front corner.

Police say the man is estimated to be between 35-50 years old and between 5’10” and 6’10”.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Nicholas Smith at 724-357-1960.