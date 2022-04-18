CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A threat that occurred at the Target Distribution Center in Chambersburg is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.
Workers have been sent home for precautionary reasons according to Trooper Megan Ammerman with the state police.
It is not known at this time what the nature of the threat reported was but state police are calling it an “active investigation” and are still on scene.
