Police: Home invasion suspect fatally shot, another wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an attempted home invasion in Philadelphia ended with one suspect being fatally shot and another wounded.

The shootings occurred around 4:20 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the two men climbed into the home through a back deck window and demanded money. They were then shot by someone inside the house.

One of the men jumped out of a second-floor window after being shot and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The wounded man was driven to a hospital in a private car and was being evaluated.

The names of the two suspects have not been released.

It wasn’t clear if anyone inside the home was injured in the incident. Authorities say a weapon was recovered at the scene.