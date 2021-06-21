Police: Fireworks blast inside pickup critically injures Eastern Pa. man

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fireworks explosion inside a pickup truck has critically injured a man in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Police in Emmaus, about five miles outside of Allentown, said the 35-year-old man was sitting inside the truck when the fireworks detonated just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital in critical condition with injuries that Chief Troy Schantz called “severe.”

Police, first responders and the Allentown bomb squad were called to the scene and found the truck heavily damaged, with all of its windows blown out. Investigators determined that the man had purchased the fireworks about a year ago and wasn’t involved in their manufacture.