Police find live deer in vehicle during DUI investigation

NEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police agency said officers were investigating a suspected DUI driver when they discovered she had hit a deer that was then placed inside the hatchback area of her car. The animal was alive and subsequently freed.

Newberry Township Police said officers stopped a vehicle Thursday and saw a live deer in the rear area of the car. They say the occupants told officers they had realized it was still alive but kept driving.

Police say they directed a passenger to release the deer, which was seen in a video posted by police struggling as it was carried across the road.

The 19-year-old driver is being investigated for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.