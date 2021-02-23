Police find body of missing Clarion student, victims of fatal crash

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police discovered the body of a missing Clarion University student Saturday near the scene of a fatal crash, where two other people were found dead in Clarion County.

James Whitman, 21, of Florida was found on Bigley Road in Paint Township. During their investigation, police discovered a vehicle over the hillside near Bigley Road where a male and female were found dead inside, according to the report.

The two individuals in the car have been identified as Samuel Paine, 78, and Lucille Paine, 80, of Strattanville. Whitman was reportedly found later, approximately 100 feet above the Toby Creek Bridge on Bigley Road.

Whitman’s death has been listed as accidental and police believe the two incidents are unrelated to each other. The investigation continues.