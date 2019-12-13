Police: Father arrested after son fatally shoots twin

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philadelphia authorities have arrested the father of an 18-year-old man charged with fatally shooting his twin brother with a handgun.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 42-year-old Aleem Gillard was arrested Thursday after murder charges were dropped against his son Fayaadh Gillard.

The son was charged in the Dec. 1 shooting of his brother Suhail at their father’s home.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says the father had been showing his sons and 16-year-old daughter how to use guns when one went off.

He then instructed his surviving children to lie about what had happened.