Police: Father arrested after son fatally shoots twin

Regional News

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philadelphia authorities have arrested the father of an 18-year-old man charged with fatally shooting his twin brother with a handgun.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 42-year-old Aleem Gillard was arrested Thursday after murder charges were dropped against his son Fayaadh Gillard.

The son was charged in the Dec. 1 shooting of his brother Suhail at their father’s home.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says the father had been showing his sons and 16-year-old daughter how to use guns when one went off.

He then instructed his surviving children to lie about what had happened. 

