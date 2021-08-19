Police exchange fire, kill armed man after vehicle chase

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an armed man suspected of shooting someone in an apartment led police on a vehicle chase that ended with a fatal exchange of gunfire on a Philadelphia street.

Police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Middletown.

An officer spotted Terrence Bey, who ran away and then apparently shot a man in an apartment. The 29-year-old drove away, leading police on a chase that ended on a Philadelphia street when officers blocked his vehicle.

Police say Bey then pointed his gun at various officers before he was shot and killed by a Philadelphia officer.

