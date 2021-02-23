Police: Doctor stabbed in face, head while treating person

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A doctor was stabbed in the face and head by a person she was treating at a Philadelphia hospital, authorities said.

Police reported the stabbing at Pennsylvania Hospital in Center City shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the doctor was in stable condition with multiple wounds to the face and head.

A suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered, police said. There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the stabbing.

The hospital said in a statement that “swift action by hospital staff ensured that the physician received immediate care” … and “there was no danger at any time to other patients or staff.” All hospital operations continue as usual and officials are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, the statement said.