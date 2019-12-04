Police: Deer hunter dies in fall from tree stand

METEOR, WI – NOVEMBER 23: A tree stand used by deer hunters rests against a tree on the property of Robert Crotteau November 23, 2004 in Meteor Township, Wisconsin. Crotteau, his son and four other in a hunting party were killed and two others wounded in the vicinity after a hunter sitting in a tree stand was confronted about trespassing on Crotteau’s property opened fire on the group. Chai Vang, 36, of St. Paul, Minnesota has been arrested for the crime. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

State police say a deer hunter was killed in a fall from a tree stand in eastern Pennsylvania. Police in Berks County say the body of 69-year-old Thomas Kane of Hereford was found by relatives Tuesday night below the 30-foot-high stand in District Township.

Police said Kane was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma, and the death was ruled accidental.

Assistant Chief Coroner Kurt Katzenmoyer told the Reading Eagle on Wednesday that Kane’s relatives became concerned when he hadn’t returned from hunting in the afternoon, so they hiked to the spot he had used for many years and found his body.