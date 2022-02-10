Police crack 1964 cold case homicide of Marise Chiverella using DNA technology

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have named the man they say is responsible for the 1964 rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl from Hazleton.

Details pertaining to the 57-year-old cold case homicide of Marise Chiverella of Hazleton were released by Pennsylvania State Police during a press conference, Thursday.

Corporal Mike Baron, the lead investigator on this case, stated James Paul Forte was responsible for the rape and murder of Chiverella. Forte was born July 21, 1941, and passed away May 16, 1980. Police say an exhumation of the body proved his DNA was a match to the DNA found on Chiverella’s body. Forte is believed to have died from natural causes.







“Today is a very important day,” Corporal Baron said. ” This is the fourth oldest cold case in the nation to be solved utilizing this technology, which makes it the oldest in the state. What happened to her ushered in a change in this community, whether you liked it or not. This is a day the family has been waiting for nearly 58 years.”

Eric Schubert is a consultant that helped find Chiverella’s killer who said this case was multifaceted.

“Originally the DNA match had 53 centimorgans or genetic links, which isn’t much to work with. But after a year we got up to 200 and after two years we got up to almost 1200 centimorgan which you would share with an uncle or cousin,” Schubert explained.

Schubert explained that they had a distant match, from a family in Weatherly who donated their DNA and using samples from that family they found a match to an open homicide in 1972, which lead them to James Paul Forte.

“We worked as a team and found the answers and it was a big honor to have assisted in this case,” Schubert said.

According to PSP, Chiverella was kidnapped, raped, and murdered on March 18, 1964. The case has been reviewed every year since 2007. The suspect’s DNA profile started being checked monthly against every new entry that went into the DNA database.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce spoke at the press conference about the dedication to this case.

“The dedication to this case is what solved it. It is our greatest regret that we can’t prosecute this individual but as the family says he will see vengeance,” Sanguedolce said.

Ronald Chiverella, accompanied by his family, spoke about the dedication law enforcement had to his sister’s case and thanked the ‘front line team’ personally.

“Over the past 58 years the Pennsylvania State Police have continuously worked this case and a special thanks to the front line team, our family thanks you so much. said Chiverella.

Lead I-Team investigator Andy Mehalshick will have much more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.