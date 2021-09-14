Police confiscate loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped a Pittsburgh man from bringing a loaded .42 caliber handgun onto a flight at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Friday, Sept. 10, TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and alerted the Allegheny County Police Department, according to TSA officials. When police arrived, they confiscated the weapon and temporarily detained the man for questioning, officials said.

“The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks has been in the news cycle for two solid weeks, and yet here a traveler brought a loaded gun to our checkpoint a day before that solemn date,” Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said.

TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport prevented a local man from carrying this loaded handgun onto his flight on Friday, September 10. (TSA photo)

The man has been cited and issued a summons to appear in court, police said.

“I find it interesting that so many individuals are not aware that TSA was created as a result of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. We are here to ensure that another 9/11 does not take place,” Keys-Turner continued.

Friday’s incident marked the 21st gun caught by TSA so far in 2021 at the Pittsburgh International Airport, tying the total number caught in 2020.