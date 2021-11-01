Police: Boy, 11, stabbed to death in struggle over toy

GILLETT, Pa. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a scuffle with a 9-year-old boy over a toy in northern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

State police in Bradford County said the boys were playing with foam-based toys shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday at a Ridgebury Township residence when a “tug of war” ensued over a foam-based gun.

Police said the younger boy was holding a knife and cut the victim in his left upper chest during the struggle.

The older boy was pronounced dead at Robert Packer Hospital after life-saving efforts. Police classified the case a homicide. No further information was immediately released.

