CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Carbondale man is facing multiple charges after police say he held a woman captive, and she escaped with the help of bank employees.

Carbondale police were called to PNC Bank on South Main Street on Wednesday after receiving numerous hold up alarms. Once police arrived, they say that a bank employee greeted them at the door and explained that a woman had asked for a “HELP” loan.

Police say the victim, who asked for the “loan” was accompanied by 36-year-old Wilson Medina-Garcia who was taken into custody. Police say they interviewed the victim who told them she had been held hostage and abused since 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say Medina-Garcia took the victim to the bank and demanded that she take out a $5,000 loan. It was during this that the victim asked the tellers for a “HELP” loan and was able to alert police, according to court paperwork.

When police came in, they say the victim began yelling “arrest me, arrest me,” because she didn’t want Medina-Garcia to know she had found a way to alert police.

Police say they went to the house in Carbondale where Medina-Garcia was allegedly keeping the victim and found a room with a lock on the outside of the door, broken glass and a broken cellphone.

Medina-Garcia is charged with two counts of kidnapping, terroristic threats, assault, and unlawful restraint. He is currently being held at Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.